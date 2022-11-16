With Macarena trying to end her relationship with Bernardo, he used his last resort to get her to accept him: ask her to marry him. With Diego Montalbán supporting the union, ‘Berni’ asked ‘Maca’ if she wanted to marry him. When the young woman was about to answer, Joel Gonzáles enters and asks her the same question. Interestingly, she did put on the ring that he gives her. With no more hope, Bernardo left the house in Las Lomas.

But things did not end there. A furious Diego Montalbán chases Joel for interrupting his plans. In the street, both yelled at each other, something that Charito did not like, who came out in defense of his son. “A dose of localain is what your son is missing,” said the chef, to which Charo demanded that he not be disrespected. “If your sister wants to be happy with a Gonzáles, what’s the problem?” He rebuked him. “The only parasite in this neighborhood is you,” he added.