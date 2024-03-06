Gaza (Union)

The United Nations considered that 80% of families in the Gaza Strip do not have access to clean water, while the World Health Organization announced that the children of the Strip who survived the Israeli bombing may not survive the famine. UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric pointed out, during a press conference, that the food aid delivered to Gaza is very little compared to the needs, calling for the provision of safe entry points to deliver aid to all areas, including northern Gaza.

He pointed out that the ongoing attacks in Gaza affect humanitarian aid operations, stressing the need for the United Nations and its partners to provide security guarantees. A UN spokesman explained that there are serious problems with water and sanitation due to overcrowding in shelters. He added, “About 340 people are forced to use one toilet, compared to one shower for every 1,300 people, while 80% of families lack clean water.”

In this context, World Health Organization Director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, “Children in Gaza who survived the Israeli bombing may not survive famine,” calling for allowing more aid to enter the besieged Strip. Ghebreyesus said in a post on the “X” platform yesterday: “Children who survived the bombing may not survive famine,” and called for a ceasefire and allowing more aid to Gaza.