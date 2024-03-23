The well-known influencer Andrea San Martín caused great concern among her fans after announcing that she underwent surgery this weekend. Although she initially kept the reason for the surgery a secret from her, she has finally revealed the details about it. This caused great doubts among thousands of her fans because, at first, they believed that it was some complication with the biopsy that she underwent a few weeks ago; However, this was quickly ruled out by the model.

What did Andrea San Martín say about her surgery?

A few weeks ago, Andrea San Martín surprised by revealing that she underwent a biopsy after discovering a lump in her breast. However, the surgery she underwent today, Saturday, March 23, is not related to said medical procedure. Through her official Instagram account, the former reality girl confessed that she underwent a tummy tuck with liposuction and renuvion.

After spending seven hours in surgery, Andrea San Martín shared with her followers some details about her state of health in search of reassuring her group of fans. Initially, she posted a photo of herself on a stretcher and said that she “had been in surgery for seven hours, but everything was fine.”

On the other hand, San Martín gave details of the operation he underwent and that it had been for aesthetic reasons. “Don't laugh, I'm all swollen, inflamed. I haven't done anything to my face just in case, but it is typical of the operation and the hydration that they are still putting on me. Now what I'm doing is trying to sit up because, as those who have had a cesarean section know, sitting down makes you dizzy, but they're taking excellent care of me… I'm in pain because this time it's not like the lipo that I had already had. fact, but it is a cut because it is an abdominoplasty, so it is a cut in the cesarean section and I am very sore at times, but progressing”said the model through a video on her official account in instagram.

Who accompanied Andrea San Martín during her surgery?

The ex-combatant published on her Instagram stories that, throughout the entire process of her surgical intervention, she was with her partner, the model. Yerko Santiagowhom he did not hesitate to thank for his support and love in these difficult times.

“My little heart, (was) by my side the whole time. How nice it feels to have someone so attentive. I can't stop discovering the beauty of a totally reciprocated love,” Andrea added. And not only that, but she uploaded videos of the model with her in her room at her clinic, as well as a snapshot where they are seen holding her hand while she rests on a stretcher.

Did Andrea San Martín undergo a biopsy?

The episode was triggered when Andrea San Martín chose to undergo a medical examination prior to a planned cosmetic surgery. During this evaluation, doctors identified the presence of a lump in her right breast, which led to the suggestion of performing a biopsy to clarify the nature of the finding.

