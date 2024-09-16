On September 14, 2024, the anime premiered on open television in Mexico. Shikanoko Nokonoko Koshitantanknown outside Japan as My Dear Friend Nokotan.

That was through Channel 22, which in the Mexican Republic is part of public TV and as part of the second season of the program Geeking Without LimitsThe first episode has Latin Spanish dubbing and those released later will also be.

The anime of My Dear Friend Nokotanwhich will be known on Channel 22 as My friend Nokotan is a deerwill be broadcast every Saturday starting at 10:00 p.m. Central Mexico time.

The broadcast of this animation is thanks to an agreement between the aforementioned channel and Anime Onegai. This series is also available on this video-on-demand service in both its original language with subtitles and dubbing.

Fountain: Wit Studio.

My Dear Friend Nokotan It can also be enjoyed through other platforms such as Crunchyroll and Amazon Prime Video. It is one of the anime that arrived with the summer season of 2024. It is a production of Wit Studio, the same animation house behind the first three seasons of Attack on Titan.

It is also responsible for SPY x FAMILY together with CloverWorks and in the summer he also worked on Suicide Squad Isekai.

The video that accompanies this note allows you to appreciate the Latin Spanish dubbing of the anime My Dear Friend Nokotan and also learn about its basic premise. The most interesting thing about the arrival of this series to Mexican television is that it is rare for one so recent and that just debuted to be available.

Also, it should be on open and public TV. Channel 22 has been adding anime to its programming for a while now, but never so recently.

There was controversy about this anime at the beginning of the summer due to the use of Artificial Intelligence for its subtitles. Do you want to know more about Anime Onegai? We share an article about it with you.

