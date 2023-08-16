Certain statements and videos shared by users on social networks have created confusion, implying that thanks to a law recently passed in the state of California, USAthe ‘friends of the alien’ they could steal almost legally if the theft is less than a certain amount.

These claims have been accompanied by videos in which people can be seen taking merchandise out of stores without the employees of the place intervening, but what actually happens?

Also, in a more recent video you can see how a group of around 50 people enters to loot a store in the Westfield Topanga shopping center in Los Angeles. The robbery would have happened on August 12 and the losses amount to one billion pesos.

In December 2022, in a verification of Associated Pressthe following statement had already been declared false: “Stealing is legal in California. People have the right to steal up to $950 worth of products daily and are allowed to sell them.”

Given this, they explained that the California Penal Code continues to consider any type of robbery illegal and that the confusion could have occurred after the approval in 2014 of Proposition 47, which clearly did not legalize robbery but did reclassify some crimes that are considered serious as minor, as long as there was no violence.

Therefore, according to AP, cases of petty theft, as long as the value stolen does not exceed $950, is considered a misdemeanor and is punishable by up to six months in prison and a fine of $1,000.

“It is completely incorrect to say that people have the right to steal $950. I think this person is referring to Proposition 47, a major criminal justice reform in California.”, explained Charis Kubrin, professor of criminology, law and society at the University of California, Irvine, in an interview with The Associated Press.

As for the inaction of the employees – which can be seen in the shared video – it would be due to a bill that the California Senate approved on May 31 that prevents these workers from confronting or detaining shoplifters. But, the objective would be to protect the integrity of those who work there instead of allowing or legalizing theft.

Although, the regulations seem to confuse and suggest that criminals can steal without legal consequences.

