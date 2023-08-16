In the new chapter of the Colombian soap opera ‘Tía Alison’, emotions will be the order of the day, since Louisiana will be saddened by the news that Dakota and Washington will go to live with their father, something that was denied by the young. On the other hand, Alison will have a very intimate encounter with Gustavo, who confessed to Carmenza her intentions to leave the institute. In addition, the protagonist will suffer problems for recovering a machine that she left in exchange for borrowed money.

If you want to know what else will happen in today’s episode, in the following note we will tell you all the details so you can enjoy the new novel starring Juliette Pardau and Rodrigo Candamil.

Look HERE the advance of chapter 14 of ‘Aunt Alison’

When will chapter 14 of ‘Aunt Alison’ be released?

‘Aunt Alison’will premiere its chapter 14 TODAY,Tuesday August 15, 2023. This new Colombian novel hopes to be a success like its predecessor ‘Ana de nadie’, since it will be broadcast at the same time and through the channelRCN.

What time to see ‘Aunt Alison’?

The novel‘Aunt Alison’will air its new episode at9.30 p.m.(Colombian time). The original production ofRCNairs minutes after the ‘Master Chef: Celebrity 2023’ show. Its opening time in Peru is also the same.

Where to see ‘Aunt Alison’?

All the episodes of ‘Aunt Alison’ are broadcast through theRCN Channelandtheir website. This Colombian soap opera began airing on July 26, 2023 and hopes to captivate viewers at night, Monday through Friday.

‘Tía Alison’ is an RCN production, directed by Israel Sánchez and Víctor Cantillo. Photo: RCN Channel

What is ‘Aunt Alison’ about?

‘Aunt Alison’ tells the story of Alison, a 28-year-old single and independent woman, whose life is turned upside down when she receives a rather unfortunate call, the death of her sister. This takes her back to Colombia, where she must take care of her three nephews known to her as Luciana, Dakota and Washington. However, her task will not be easy, because the two teenagers and a little girl of hers will give her the problems that she never had in her life.

This is the cast of ‘Aunt Alison’

Juliette Pardau as Alison

Rodrigo Candamil as Gustavo Orjuela

Manuela González as Lorena Maldonado

Brian Moreno as Ramon Ovalle

Andrea Esquivel as Agatha Tatiana Lopez

Camila Durán as Cecilia Montaño

Tuto Patino as James Linares

Margalida Castro as Carmenza

Laura Junco as Lucrecia Lamprea

Carlos Hurtado as Amilcar Rodríguez

Maria Jose Vargas as Dakota

Sebastian Moya as Washington

Luciana Garnica as Louisiana.

