Mazatlan, Sinaloa.- A element of the Secretary of the Navy suffered blows to the body and wounds on the right arm after crashing the truck he was driving into a palm tree stationed in the central median of Miguel Alemán avenue, in front of the Lázaro Cárdenas neighborhood in Mazatlán, Sinaloa.

The truck was overturned On his right side, people who were walking along the aforementioned road joined forces to place the vehicle on its wheels and rescue the sailor.

The accident occurred this Wednesday afternoon, a few meters from the intersection with Benito Juárez Street.

According to the information obtained on the spot, the official vehicle of the Mexican Navy It was driven by Miguel Alemán avenue.

Navy truck crashes into a palm tree in Mazatlan | Photo: Sergio Pérez/ Debate

As narrated by the driver to the civilians who gave him help, the front tire on the left side blew out and that It caused him to lose control of the steering wheel and hit the trunk of one of the palm trees.

The driver was rescued by several civilians and then they proceeded to place the vehicle on its wheels. Minutes later, a truck arrived with naval personnel, who transferred the injured sailor to the hospital of that institution to receive medical attention.

Elements of the Capta Group took charge of withdrawing the official unit and carrying out the corresponding expert opinion.