Although they feared the result, the irrigators of the Trasvase received like a bombshell the formal proposal to increase ecological flows in the Alto Tajo, which would entail a cut in transfers of 105 hectometers per year. The president of Scrats, Lucas Jiménez, pointed out that the Ministry “has had the audacity to announce the damage it was going to cause us and execute it twenty days later.” He requested the dismissal of Minister Teresa Ribera, considering her “an ideological incompetent.”

«They want to put an end to the Transfer ideologically; it is a mockery of common sense », he stressed. He said that “four years have passed since the announcement made by Pedro Sánchez in Albacete to put an end to the Transfer. Although it is deferred in time, it puts an end to half of what the aqueduct had been receiving. I think that’s the news: it’s taken four years, but they are dutiful people. Pedro Sánchez, instigated by Cristina Narbona, has fulfilled the former minister’s roadmap.

Jiménez considers that “the pressures have been of little use” from the representatives of the PSOE of the Region of Murcia and the Valencian Community. «In this political negotiation, the loudest has won the contest, which is the president of Castilla-La Mancha, Emiliano García-Page. He is sure that he is going to complain about the result because that is how the political theater that has been orchestrated in the Ministry works ». He said that riverside towns will celebrate the measure, “without realizing that this flow is not going to stay in Entrepeñas and Buendía. If they are more satisfied that this water goes down to Portugal, so that a part of the Spaniards take advantage of it, let them have it looked at.”

Vélez asks to rectify



All eyes are turned towards the PSOE of Murcia and the Valencian Community, who will address the problem to try to get the minister to change her plans. The general secretary of the PSRM-PSOE and delegate of the Government, José Vélez, declared to LA VERDAD that he does not share the proposal of the Plan del Tajo to increase the ecological flows, which would cut the Diversion. He expressed his rejection to those responsible for the Ministry, whom he has asked to review the figures before they are voted on Tuesday. He pointed out that “it is detrimental to our territory. I am not going to look the other way », although he indicated that he does not take anything for granted. To the question of whether he will stand before the central government, he replied that he wants to meet with those responsible for the Ministry. “Obviously my opinion is not going to coincide with theirs, although everything is bull until the tail,” he said.

The Generalitat Valenciana announced that it will present an appeal before the courts against certain changes in the Tajo Plan, which will mean a cut in water shipments to the Alicante regions, since it considers that they will be harmful to irrigators. President Ximo Puig pointed out that the defense of the interests of Alicante irrigators constitutes an “absolutely inalienable” priority.

All eyes are turned towards the PSOE of the Region of Murcia and the Valencian Community, who will try to get Ribera to change their approaches



The Generalitat maintains that the proposed rise in ecological flows “lacks technical, political and hydraulic justification.” Once approved, you will file an appeal. However, it also highlights that the negotiations held with the Ministry have offered as a result that the continuity of the Transfer in the future is not questioned, reports EP.

Miras will go “until the end”



President López Miras affirmed that he is willing to “go to the end” to avoid cuts in the Diversion and dismantle the “road map” of the Executive of the nation, aimed, he said, at closing the aqueduct for political reasons. “When we learned of the first intentions regarding this cut and what it was going to imply, at least more than 5,000 families without work in the Region, I sent an urgent letter to the President of the Government to sit down to address this problem, and we are still waiting for a response” López Miras denounced. Yesterday he sent a letter to Minister Teresa Ribera stating that the situation is “completely unacceptable and totally unjustifiable.”

He explains how “striking” is the fact that “all the new basin plans, including that of the Tagus, with the exception of the sections that affect the future viability of the Transfer, have relaxed the measures initially planned in this area, which which reveals a clear intentionality». He asks Teresa Ribera for an urgent meeting in which the Scrats representatives should also participate.