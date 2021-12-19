Home page world

A man was run over and killed by a truck driver at a rest area. (Symbol photo) © Sebastian Gollnow / dpa

Terrible incident at a rest stop in Lehrte, near Hanover: after an argument, a truck driver runs over his colleague. The victim dies on the spot.

Lehrte – A truck driver was run over by a colleague at a rest stop in Lehrte in the Hanover region and then died. Witnesses observed how the two men got into an argument, the police said on Sunday. One of the two then got into his vehicle, rolled over the other and just drove on. The victim was injured so badly that he died at the scene of the accident on the night of Sunday, December 19, 2021. His identity was initially unclear.

After a manhunt at the rest stop, the officers finally found the suspicious truck driver and arrested him. Because the 38-year-old smelled of alcohol, a blood sample was taken from him. He is now being investigated for negligent homicide, fleeing a traffic accident and endangering road traffic as a result of drunkenness. He is to be brought before a judge on Monday.

Truck driver drives colleagues to death: More police reports from Lower Saxony

More blue light messages from Lower Saxony: In Weyhe, a man was seriously injured after a knife fight. At a Traffic accident on the A1 motorway near Harpstedt (Oldenburg district) with high property damage Fortunately, there were no injuries on Friday evening. And: Teenagers build car accidents in Wildeshausen.