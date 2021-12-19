The police of Hokkaido gave the sad news of the death of Sayaka Kanda, voice actress, singer and actress of solos 35 years, found dead on the patio on the fourteenth floor of a hotel in Sapporo following a fall from a higher point. Suicide is not excluded among the hypotheses.

Daughter of the actor Masaki Kanda and the singer Seiko Matsuda, Sayaka was best known for voicing the character of Anna in the Japanese edition of Frozen from the Disney, in its sequel and in KINGDOM HEARTS 3, but in her career she certainly did not miss a few roles in various anime series.

He in fact dubbed Shioji in Air Bound, Miharu Mashiki in Convenience Store Boy Friends, Mana Nagase in Idoly Pride, Teresa in Star Blazers 2202, And Yuna in Sword Art Online the Movie: Ordinal Scale And Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld Part 2.

He also acted as vocalist for the duo TRUSTRICK, who proposed passages used for Danganronpa 3: The End of Hope’s Peak High School – Future Arc, My Love Story !!, Shōnen Maid, Unlimited Fafnir, and others.

He also performed Mukuro Ikusaba And Junko Enoshima in theatrical performances Danganronpa (2014 and 2016), Danganronpa 2 (2015 And 2017), And Danganronpa 3.

Source: Oricon Street Anime News Network