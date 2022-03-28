Culiacan. Sinaloa.- One Ford Explorer truck caught fire this Sunday afternoon when it was parked under a bridge located in front of a commercial plaza in Tres Ríos Urban Development in the city of Culiacán, Sinaloa.

The report to the emergency numbers occurred shortly after 4:30 p.m., when motorists warned of a truck that was on fire at the Teófilo Noris avenue roundabout.

Items were immediately moved from Firefighterswho with the help of a tanker truck began to work to suffocate the flames that came out of the Ford Explorer truck, an old model.

Truck catches fire under bridge in Tres Ríos in Culiacán | Photo: Valeria Millán/ Debate

The flames from the truck reached the brush, which expanded under the truck.

Fortunately, it was reported that the driver of the van managed to get out in time without being injured. Material damage to the vehicle of thousands of pesos was the balance of the event.

Road agents came to lift the corresponding part and removed the unit with the help of a crane.