The Hollywood Academy Awards have begun to be delivered before the start of the gala, with special mention of duneswhich is beginning to accumulate statuettes (six at the moment), and the Spanish Alberto Mielgo, who has won the Oscar for best animated short for The Windshield Wiper. Another of the Spaniards who competed, Alberto Iglesias, has not won the Oscar for best soundtrack. Here you can follow the gala live.

all winners

This is the list with all the winners of the Oscars 2022 that are known so far:

Best Supporting Actor

Best Supporting Actress

Best Animated Feature Film

Winner: Charm, Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino and Clark Spencer

Luke, Enrico Casarosa and Andrea Warren

fly, Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellstrøm, Signe Byrge Sørensen and Charlotte de La Gournerie

Raya and the last dragon, Don Hall, Carlos López Estrada, Osnat Shurer and Peter Del Vecho

The Mitchells against the machines, Michael Rianda, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Kurt Albrecht

Better visual effects

Winner: dunes, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer

No time to die Charlie Noble, Joel Green, Jonathan Fawkner and Chris Corbould

Spider-Man: No Way Home, Kelly Port, Chris Waegner, Scott Edelstein, and Daniel Sudick

FreeGuy, Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis and Daniel Sudick

Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings, Christopher Townsend, Joe Farrell, Sean Noel Walker, Dan Oliver

best photography

Winner: dunes, Greig Fraser

The alley of lost souls, Dan Laustsen

dog power, Ari Wegner

Macbeth, Bruno Delbonnell

west side story, Janusz Kaminski

Best hair and makeup

The king of Zamunda, Michael Marino, Stacey Morris and Carla Farmer

cruel, Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne and Julia Vernon

dunes, Donald Mowat, Love Larson and Eva Von Bahr

Winner: Tammy Faye’s eyes, Stephanie Ingram, Linda Dowds and Justin Raleigh

the gucci house, Göran Lundström, Anna Carin Lock and Frederic Aspiras

Best Production Design

Winner: dunes, Patrice Vermette and Zsuzsanna Sipos

The alley of lost souls, Tamara Deverell and Shane Vieau

dog power, Grant Major and Amber Richards

Macbeth, Stefan Dechant and Nancy Haigh

west side story, Adam Stockhausen and Rena DeAngelo

best montage

Don’t look up Hank Corvin

Winner: dunes, joe walker

Williams method, Pamela Martin

the power of the dog Peter Scyberras

Tick, tick… Boom!Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum

best soundtrack

Don’t look up Nicholas Britell

Winner: dunes, hans zimmer

Charm, Germain Franco

parallel mothers, Alberto Iglesias

dog power, Johnny Greenwood

better sound

Belfast, Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather and Niv Adiri

Winner: dunes, Mac Ruth, Mark A. Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill, and Ron Bartlett

No time to die Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey and Mark Taylor

dog power, Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie and Tara Webb

west side story, Tod A. Maitland, Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson, and Shawn Murphy

Best animated short

Affairs of the Art, Joanna Quinn and Les Mills

Beast, Hugo Covarrubias and Tevo Diaz

petite red, Daniel Ojari and Michael Please

boxballet, Anton Dyakov

Winner:The Windshield Wiper, Alberto Mielgo and Leo Sanchez Barbosa

Best Documentary Short

Audible, Matthew Ogens and Geoff McLean

Show me the way home Pedro Kos and Jon Shenk

Winner: The Queen of Basketball, Ben Proudfoot

Three Songs for Benazir, Elizabeth Mirzaei and Gulistan Mirzaei

When we were stalkers Jay Rosenblatt

Best fiction short

Ala kachuu – Take And Run, Maria Brendle and Nadine Luchinger

dress, Tadeusz Lysiak and Maciej Slesicki

Winner: The Long Goodbye, Aneil Karia and Riz Ahmed

On My Mind, Martin Strange-Hansen and Kim Magnusson

please hold, KD Davila and Omer Levin Menekse

Film

‘Belfast’ Laura Berwick, Kenneth Branagh, Becca Kovacik, and Tamar Thomas ‘CODA’ Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi and Patrick Wachsberger ‘Don’t look up’ Adam McKay and Kevin J Messick ‘drive my car’ Teruhisa Yamamoto ‘dune’ Mary Parent, Denis Villeneuve and Cale Boyter ‘The Williams Method’ Tim White, Trevor White and Will Smith ‘Licorice Pizza’ Sara Murphy, Adam Somner and Paul Thomas Anderson ‘The Alley of Lost Souls’ Guillermo del Toro, J. Miles Dale and Bradley Cooper ‘The power of the dog’ Jane Campion, Tanya Seghatchian, Emile Sherman, Iain Canning, and Roger Frappier ‘West Side Story’ Steven Spielberg and Kristie Macosko Krieger

Direction

Best Leading Actor

Javier Bardem ‘Being The Ricardos’ benedict cumberbatch ‘The power of the dog’ Andrew Gardfield ‘Tick, tick… Boom!’ Will Smith ‘The Williams Method’ Denzel Washington ‘Macbeth’

Best leading actress