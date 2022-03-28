The Hollywood Academy Awards have begun to be delivered before the start of the gala, with special mention of duneswhich is beginning to accumulate statuettes (six at the moment), and the Spanish Alberto Mielgo, who has won the Oscar for best animated short for The Windshield Wiper. Another of the Spaniards who competed, Alberto Iglesias, has not won the Oscar for best soundtrack. Here you can follow the gala live.
all winners
This is the list with all the winners of the Oscars 2022 that are known so far:
Best Supporting Actor
Best Supporting Actress
Best Animated Feature Film
- Winner: Charm, Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino and Clark Spencer
- Luke, Enrico Casarosa and Andrea Warren
- fly, Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellstrøm, Signe Byrge Sørensen and Charlotte de La Gournerie
- Raya and the last dragon, Don Hall, Carlos López Estrada, Osnat Shurer and Peter Del Vecho
- The Mitchells against the machines, Michael Rianda, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Kurt Albrecht
Better visual effects
- Winner: dunes, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer
- No time to die Charlie Noble, Joel Green, Jonathan Fawkner and Chris Corbould
- Spider-Man: No Way Home, Kelly Port, Chris Waegner, Scott Edelstein, and Daniel Sudick
- FreeGuy, Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis and Daniel Sudick
- Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings, Christopher Townsend, Joe Farrell, Sean Noel Walker, Dan Oliver
best photography
- Winner: dunes, Greig Fraser
- The alley of lost souls, Dan Laustsen
- dog power, Ari Wegner
- Macbeth, Bruno Delbonnell
- west side story, Janusz Kaminski
Best hair and makeup
- The king of Zamunda, Michael Marino, Stacey Morris and Carla Farmer
- cruel, Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne and Julia Vernon
- dunes, Donald Mowat, Love Larson and Eva Von Bahr
- Winner: Tammy Faye’s eyes, Stephanie Ingram, Linda Dowds and Justin Raleigh
- the gucci house, Göran Lundström, Anna Carin Lock and Frederic Aspiras
Best Production Design
- Winner: dunes, Patrice Vermette and Zsuzsanna Sipos
- The alley of lost souls, Tamara Deverell and Shane Vieau
- dog power, Grant Major and Amber Richards
- Macbeth, Stefan Dechant and Nancy Haigh
- west side story, Adam Stockhausen and Rena DeAngelo
best montage
- Don’t look up Hank Corvin
- Winner: dunes, joe walker
- Williams method, Pamela Martin
- the power of the dogPeter Scyberras
- Tick, tick… Boom!Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum
best soundtrack
- Don’t look up Nicholas Britell
- Winner: dunes, hans zimmer
- Charm, Germain Franco
- parallel mothers, Alberto Iglesias
- dog power, Johnny Greenwood
better sound
- Belfast, Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather and Niv Adiri
- Winner: dunes, Mac Ruth, Mark A. Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill, and Ron Bartlett
- No time to die Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey and Mark Taylor
- dog power, Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie and Tara Webb
- west side story, Tod A. Maitland, Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson, and Shawn Murphy
Best animated short
- Affairs of the Art, Joanna Quinn and Les Mills
- Beast, Hugo Covarrubias and Tevo Diaz
- petite red, Daniel Ojari and Michael Please
- boxballet, Anton Dyakov
- Winner:The Windshield Wiper, Alberto Mielgo and Leo Sanchez Barbosa
Best Documentary Short
- Audible, Matthew Ogens and Geoff McLean
- Show me the way home Pedro Kos and Jon Shenk
- Winner: The Queen of Basketball, Ben Proudfoot
- Three Songs for Benazir, Elizabeth Mirzaei and Gulistan Mirzaei
- When we were stalkers Jay Rosenblatt
Best fiction short
- Ala kachuu – Take And Run, Maria Brendle and Nadine Luchinger
- dress, Tadeusz Lysiak and Maciej Slesicki
- Winner: The Long Goodbye, Aneil Karia and Riz Ahmed
- On My Mind, Martin Strange-Hansen and Kim Magnusson
- please hold, KD Davila and Omer Levin Menekse
Film
‘Belfast’
Laura Berwick, Kenneth Branagh, Becca Kovacik, and Tamar Thomas
‘CODA’
Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi and Patrick Wachsberger
‘Don’t look up’
Adam McKay and Kevin J Messick
‘drive my car’
Teruhisa Yamamoto
‘dune’
Mary Parent, Denis Villeneuve and Cale Boyter
‘The Williams Method’
Tim White, Trevor White and Will Smith
‘Licorice Pizza’
Sara Murphy, Adam Somner and Paul Thomas Anderson
‘The Alley of Lost Souls’
Guillermo del Toro, J. Miles Dale and Bradley Cooper
‘The power of the dog’
Jane Campion, Tanya Seghatchian, Emile Sherman, Iain Canning, and Roger Frappier
‘West Side Story’
Steven Spielberg and Kristie Macosko Krieger
Direction
Best Leading Actor
Javier Bardem
‘Being The Ricardos’
benedict cumberbatch
‘The power of the dog’
Andrew Gardfield
‘Tick, tick… Boom!’
Will Smith
‘The Williams Method’
Denzel Washington
‘Macbeth’
Best leading actress
#winners #Oscars
Leave a Reply