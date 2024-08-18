Troy: plot, cast and streaming of the film with Brad Pitt

Tonight, Sunday 18 August 2024, at 9:20 pm on Rete 4, Troy, a 2004 film directed by Wolfgang Petersen, will be broadcast. A colossal epic, loosely based on Homer’s Iliad, it tells the story of the kidnapping of Helen, the Trojan War and, above all, the myth of Achilles. But let’s look at all the information in detail together.

Plot

Around 1200 BC, Agamemnon is king of all the city-states of Greece. Only the mighty city of Troy, known for its mighty defensive walls built by the gods, remains unconquered. The film begins with a battle between the army of Mycenae led by Agamemnon and the army of Thessaly led by Triopas, arrayed against each other on a plain. To spare the lives of their men, the two kings each field their best warriors. Against the enormous champion of Thessaly Boagrius (a real giant with a face marked by scars), Agamemnon fields Achilles, ruler of Phthia and leader of the Myrmidons, who wins with great ease.

However, Achilles’ intolerance towards Agamemnon is evident, due to his position as a subordinate to the Greek king, often disobeying him and reluctantly carrying out his orders. Meanwhile, a delegation of Trojans, led by the two sons of King Priam, Hector and Paris, is in Sparta to stipulate an ironclad promise of peace between the two superpowers with King Menelaus, Agamemnon’s brother. During their stay, the passionate relationship between the young prince Paris and Helen, Menelaus’ wife, begins…

Troy: The Cast of the Film

We have seen the plot of Troy, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Brad Pitt: Achille

Eric Bana: Hector

Orlando Bloom: Paris

Diane Kruger: Elena

Brian Cox: Agamemnon

Sean Bean: Ulysses

Peter O’Toole: Priam

Rose Byrne: Briseis

Brendan Gleeson: Menelaus

Saffron Burrows: Andromache

Garrett Hedlund: Patroclus

John Shrapnel: Nestor

Vincent Regan: Eudore

Tyler Mane: Ajax Telamonio

James Cosmo: Glaucus

Owain Yeoman: Lysander

Julian Glover: Triopa

Frankie Fitzgerald: Aeneas

Mark Lewis Jones: Big Tits

Julie Christie: Thetis

Ken Bones: Hippasus

Siri Waker: Polidora

Nathan Jones: Boagrius

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Troy live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, airs today – August 18, 2024 – at 9:20 pm. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform MediasetPlay.it.