Family Secrets: Previews (plot and cast) of the eleventh episode, August 18

Tonight, Sunday 18 August 2024, at 9:30 pm, Family Secrets will air in prime time, the new Turkish drama on Canale 5 that will keep us company all summer long. The protagonists are actors Pinar Deniz and Kaan Urgancıoğlu (Emir from Endless Love). The soap revolves around a fearless lawyer and a respected prosecutor whose paths cross during an investigation into a crime. Let’s see the plot and cast of this evening together.

Plot and previews

Ilgaz and Ceylin have 24 hours to gather evidence against Engin. Eren discovers a vacation photo of the Tilmen family with a suitcase identical to the one used to dump Inci in the dumpster. Ceylin and Ilgaz obtain a video showing Engin climbing onto the Galata Bridge, destroying a cell phone, and throwing it into the sea.

Metin demands that his boss cancel his retirement request so he can return to work. Ilgaz and Ceylin retrace Engin’s route on the night of the murder. On the way, they arrive at the site where Inci’s body was found, and Ilgaz remembers a man hiding behind the curtains of a window.

Family Secrets: The Cast

We have seen the plot of Family Secrets, but who is the cast of the TV series? The protagonist is Kaan Urgancıoğlu, who the Canale 5 audience has already met and appreciated in Endless Love. Among the actors there is also Pınar Deniz famous in Turkey thanks to the drama series Kırmızı Oda. Among the most important secondary interpreters there is Başak Gümülcinelioğlu, star of the series DayDreamer – The wings of the dream, who in 2023 won an Award for Best Supporting Actress at the Ayakli Gazete TV Stars Awards.