Video gaming’s premier horn honker, Trombone Champ, is bringing its comedic rhythm-tooting to virtual reality helmets – meaning PC, PlayStation VR 2, and Meta Quest players might want to pucker up in preparation for a vigorous tromboning session this autumn.

Trombone Champ: Unflattened, as the new VR version of the 2022 rhythm-action sensation is known, is one of the first official VR adaptations from Flat2VR Studios – the developer comprising of modders behind unofficial VR versions of games like Half-Life 2 and Doom .

Created in conjunction with original Trombone Champ developer Holy Wow Studios, Trombone Champ: Unflattened is set to feature more than 50 songs across its single-player campaign, with tracks including Ode to Joy, Sakura Sakura, God Save the King, and more.

Trombone Champ: Unflattened announcement trailer.Watch on YouTube

It also features mixed reality support, additional (and customizable) trombones for par-fiends to unlock, cards to collect, and a range of animated 3D environments to stand in while players honk to their heart’s content – such as the opulent concert hall featured in Trombone Champ: Unflattened’s trailer above.

Trombone Champ: Unflattened doesn’t have an exact release date yet, but it’ll be causing a racket on Steam VR, PSVR2, and Meta Quest this fall. And if you haven’t yet familiarized yourself with the original Trombone Champ yet, I think Eurogamer contributor Liv Ngan said it best when she wrote, “It’s safe to say that 2022 has been another weird year for us all.”