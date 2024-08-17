The Tour of Spain started this Saturday with an individual time trial in Portugal. The American Brandon McNulty He took victory in the individual time trial and is the first leader of the general classification with a time of 12 minutes and 35 seconds.

The stage was run on a flat 12-kilometer route between the capital of PortugalLisbon, and the town of Oeiras. Seven Colombians began their dream called the Vuelta a España at the finish line.

Colombian in action

Santiago Umba (Astana) was one of the first to set off. The Colombian clocked a time of 14 minutes and 17 seconds. His compatriot and teammate, Harold Tejada, He was the best of ours with a time of 13 minutes and 4 seconds.

Daniel Felipe Martinez He had a good time trial, he was solid on the course and stopped the clock at 13 minutes and 8 seconds, beating riders like the Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz, who completed the course in 13 minutes and 15 seconds, and the current champion, the American Sepp Kuss, who did a time of 13 minutes and 28 seconds.

Rigoberto Uran He had a positive start to his last race as a professional, and after the Vuelta a España he will hang up his bike and leave professional cycling. The Colombian cyclist clocked 14 minutes on the flat course.

Rigoberto Uran Photo:Efe Share

Colombian Brandon Rivera had a very good time, stopping the clock at 13 minutes and 28 seconds.

By the MovistarColombians Nairo Quintana and Einer Rubio made a very similar individual time trial and stopped the clock at 13 minutes and 56 seconds.

The winner of the race was American Brandon McNulty, who fought until the end to take victory in stage 1 of the Vuelta a España and the lead in the general classification.

Brandon McNulty winner of stage 1 of the 2024 Vuelta a España. Photo:EFE Share

