Jorien ter Mors has skated her last professional competition. The three-time Olympic champion is putting an end to her skating career, so let them know on Sunday, the final day of the Dutch Championship sprint on social media. „After more than 16 years competing at an international level with the seniors in two different disciplines, it is [dit] the end of my career and the start of a very nice new beginning.”

At the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi, Ter Mors won Olympic gold in the 1500 meters and in the team pursuit. In 2018 she won gold in the 1000 meters at the Pyeongchang Games and a bronze medal in the short track with the relay team. Ter Mors was thus the first female Olympian to win medals in two different disciplines at the same Winter Games.

Ter Mors failed to qualify for next month’s Games in Beijing. For the camera of the NOS told 32-year-old Ter Mors that missing that qualification is an important reason to hang up her skates. “The real fire is no longer there. And you do need that, if you want to be able to skate hard and participate for the win. And that’s why I’ve always skated and why I’d like to keep skating. And so I want to say goodbye with my head held high.”



Also read this interview with Jorien ter Mors: ‘I notice that I have a lot of energy left. Also just to enjoy’

