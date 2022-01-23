Sunday, January 23, 2022
Futsal | Croatian player flew three opponents before a brazen final touch at the European Futsal

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 23, 2022
in World
Finland was not the only country to finish great goals.

Finland started the futsal European Championships with a 3–3 draw against Italy on Thursday, winged by three top-corner shots, but the first round saw other handsome hits.

Perhaps the coolest was the Croatian Matej Horvatin paint on the Polish grid in block C.

The game was just over seven minutes when Horvat got the ball on the right. He overtook a Polish player who met with a small movement and advanced towards the goal.

Another field player and goalkeeper came ahead, who were rounded by Horvat with a stylish footprint. Finally, he crowned the skillful seconds by shooting the ball with his left foot from the right foot into the empty pass as underlining his superiority in the situation.

The Finnish tournament will continue on Monday at 9.30 pm with a match against Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan equalized 4 to 4 with Slovenia in their opening match.

The top two teams in the blocks advance to the playoffs.

.
