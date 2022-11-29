Tlajomulco, Jalisco.- A triple assault with bullets inside a house, left a woman and a Teen dead, as well as one minor wound on Tlajomulco de Zuniga.

The attack was reported to the Tlajomulco Police Station at 00:27 this Tuesday, in a farm located on Lara street, in the Santa Fe subdivision.

Police from Tlajomulco who were circulating in the area arrived at the crime scene, where they found a lifeless woman. woman approximately 55 years old, who had gunshot wounds.

Inside the house, a man was also injured. Teen 16 years old and one little girl one year and two months old, who were transferred to receive medical attention, however, the minor he lost his life at 2:09 a.m.

The case was under investigation by agents of the Specialized Unit of Femicides of the Jalisco State Prosecutor’s Officewho took evidence, including the casings that were left in the house where the attack took place.

The Jalisco Prosecutor’s Office He assured that they will not rule out any line of investigation, while the bodies of the deceased were taken to the forensic facilities.