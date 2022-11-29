The US Geological Survey reported that the “Mauna Loa” volcano, the largest volcano in the world, erupted Monday morning, Eastern Time, for the first time in nearly 4 decades.

Now, officials warn that aftershocks could continue over the next few days as the Mauna Loa volcano continues to spew lava hundreds of feet into the air.

Fortunately, this molten rock isn’t heading in the path of any living areas, which means a dreaded natural disaster could potentially be avoided.

Officials have now said they have avoided a “worst-case scenario”, in which lava flows away from populated areas and stopped about 17km from the main street that cuts through the center of the Big Island.

Instead of flowing rapidly into the southern town of Kona, home to more than 22,000 people, the lava spilled alongside an uninhabited northeast.

It’s the “best possible direction,” Mayor Mitch Roth told the Honolulu Star, even as it approaches the coastal city of Hilo, where more than 45,000 people reside.

Experts say the topography of the track, along with the history of Mauna Loa’s previous eruptions, places the city on the island’s eastern side relatively out of danger.