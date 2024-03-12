Ronaldo Caiado, governor of Goiás, is also part of the delegation; invitation was made by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

The governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), said on Monday (11.mar.2024) that the trip he will make to Israel is without “ideology and politics”. He was invited by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Ronaldo Caiado (União Brasil), governor of Goiás, will also be part of the delegation for the trip that will take place from March 18th to 22nd. “We have an excellent relationship, we are accepting an invitation and that’s it. Without ideology and without politics”, declared Tarcísio in an interview with CNN.

On March 18th, one month has passed since the president's declaration Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) on Israel's military actions in the Gaza Strip. At the time, the PT member compared the Israeli attacks to Hitler's actions.

“I think firstly, we don’t go there to do politics. We have a partnership with the Israeli government, important partnerships, purchase of equipment, we received an invitation”declared Tarcísio.