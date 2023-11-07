It is difficult to say to what extent this trip suits the Patriots in particular. With only two wins and seven defeats, the current season is very disappointing, most recently there was a 17:20 against the Washington Commanders. Matthew Slater, one of the team captains, sees it positively: “It’s a great opportunity for many of us. Nobody should feel sorry for us. We are lucky that we get to play this game. We are lucky to get the opportunity to go there. We should enjoy it – and we should go out there and play to win.”