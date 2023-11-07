There countryside Of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is causing discussion, to the point that the classic bombardment of negative reviews from angry players has started… but of wrong chapter . Yes, some seem really confused.

Back to 2011

It all stems from the first reviews of the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 campaign, like that of IGN.com, which panned the game. Players who had early access to the campaign queued up in the criticism, with many however hitting Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, the one from 2011.

The confusion seems to be due not only to the title of the two games, which is identical, but also to the fact that 2023’s Modern Warfare 3 was linked to the platform Call of Duty HQ, which last year replaced Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Many perceived the new chapter as a mere DLC of the previous one, which is sold at full price and increases the size of the other. The negative perception is also aggravated by the fact that the PS5 version does not have the Platinum trophy.

Many then spilled onto the page Metacritic of 2011’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III to leave negative reviews, without realizing the mistake. The rating aggregator has already announced that it will remove bad reviews. Meanwhile, the old chapter has an average user rating of 3.6, against an average critical rating of 88.

The situation is so paradoxical, that some are reviewing the old COD to make fun of the wrong reviews. “The amount of idiots who are bombarding the old game with bad reviews is ridiculous.” How can you blame him?