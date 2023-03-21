Three men suspected of involvement in the death of American rapper XXXTentacion were found guilty on Monday of first-degree murder and armed robbery. This is reported by American media.

XXXTentacion was shot dead in Florida in June 2018 at the age of 20. It happened in front of a motorcycle dealership in Deerfield Beach. The perpetrators blocked the rapper’s car and then robbed him of a Louis Vuitton bag containing $50,000 in cash. Then he was shot by one of the men.

The prosecutor spoke during the trial of ‘a robbery that went wrong’. The suspects planned to commit armed robberies that day, but accidentally ran into XXXTentacion at the motorcycle shop because they had stopped there to buy masks. Recognizing the rapper, they decided to rob him when he left the store.

The prosecutor spoke during the trial of 'a robbery that went wrong'. The suspects planned to commit armed robberies that day, but accidentally ran into XXXTentacion at the motorcycle shop because they had stopped there to buy masks. Recognizing the rapper, they decided to rob him when he left the store.

A struggle ensued during the robbery and after the loot was received, according to the prosecutor, one of the men shot the rapper several times 'without provocation'. This was also partly seen on surveillance footage that was shown earlier during the hearing of the case. A fourth suspect, who pleaded guilty to manslaughter last year, testified against the other three suspects during the case.

After his death, the music of XXXTentacion, the stage name of Jahseh Onfroy, became popular worldwide. In the Netherlands, the single Sad a top 3 hit and the albums 17 and ? were also a success.

