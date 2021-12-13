Cooking is that task that you must do every day, no matter how lazy you feel. While you cook, the cooking oil may skip, this is due to the reaction that fat has when it is very hot and there is the presence of water. When food containing water is fried, the hot oil will most likely spill out. In the least of cases it splashes on the counter, but sometimes it happens that the oil falls directly on the clothes, or worse, on the arms, causing burns and stains on the skin.

To prevent this, it is advisable to make sure that the pan is dry before adding oil, dry the food with absorbent paper, add a pinch of salt in the pan if you add an egg or a food that you suppose can jump, since the salt absorbs the humidity, and wait until frozen food has no frost, and cook away from the pan and never close to the face. But sometimes even if you take all possible precautions, the cooking oil ends up jumping towards you. If you’ve got greasy and you’re thinking about throwing away clothes that got oil stained and you liked it so much, there is a trick that will help you remove the stains.

The trick to remove grease stains from clothes



In order to remove grease, dish soap is very effective, since it removes grease stains, especially if the stain is fresh. Take off the garment, add a few drops of dish soap with a toothbrush that you no longer use and scrub with a few drops of water. Then, lightly rub and put your stained garment in the washing machine or hand wash, depending on the type of fabric. Remember that you should not do this with a white garment because you can stain it more from the dyes in the detergent.

If you want to clean a garment with a dry stain, the best way to make it disappear is by generously adding talcum powder to the stain. Once the stain is completely covered, you should press lightly with your hands so that this ingredient absorbs the fat well. Let the garment rest for at least two hours. Then place the clothes in a container with warm water, except if it is a delicate fabric, in this case use cold water), and scrub with a toothbrush that you no longer use and put the garment in the washing machine or by hand.