The University Foundation for the Vestibular (Fuvest) released last Sunday, 12, the feedback for the first phase of the 2022 entrance exam at the University of São Paulo (USP). Applied in 119 places, the test was held from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm.

In all, around 110,000 people signed up to take the exam, one of the most traditional and popular in Brazil. Abstention on this first day of examination, informed Fuvest, was 13.7%, a number slightly higher than in the previous edition of the selection process (13.2%). The pandemic and the long period of school closings have increased the total number of absentees from entrance exams in the last year.

How to access the Fuvest 2022 template

To access the template for the first phase of the USP entrance exam, students should go to the following page on the Fuvest website: https://www.fuvest.br/fuvest-2022-prova-da-1a-fase-e-gabarito-oficial/

There, in addition to the availability of the five test books for consultation (V, K, Q, X and Z), there is a topic written ‘Template’. Users must click on it and be redirected to another page.

In it, there will be specific templates for all test books. The entrance exams must then look for the corresponding letter and, guided by the numbers, check the correct answers to the 90 questions.

The release of the list of those called up for the second phase will take place on December 20, as well as the definition of venues. The exams take place on January 16th and 17th, 2022.

