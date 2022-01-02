The cover of Triangle Strategy

In this early 2022 there will be multiple games on the way. One of them is Triangle Strategy, a Nintendo Switch exclusive developed by Square Enix. Now, the Japanese company has unveiled it package cover. You can see the image above.

Triangle Strategy is a turn-based strategy game developed by the Octopath Traveler team. As indicated by nintendolife, which translated a Square Enix’s message from the Japanese, this cover is the last thing to be unveiled about the game before its release, scheduled for March 4, 2022.

There cover by Triangle Strategy is based on dull colors, from gray to green and blue / light blue. We can see a character, from behind and equipped with a broadsword, while looking towards the horizon. In the background, birds (crows?) Fly in the cloud-filled sky. In the foreground we see only a grassy ground. This is a particular cover, which could however change in the West (as often happens)

Triangle Strategy promises multiple hours of gameplay, with various endings and unique events based on your choices. The graphics take up the “HD-2D” style of Octopath Traveler, highly appreciated at the time and now even more dense in detail, at least according to the images and videos shared up to now.