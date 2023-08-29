The Argentine Justice began this Monday a trial against six accused men for gang raping a 20-year-old girl in February 2022 in Buenos Aires.

The Criminal and Correctional Oral Court (TOC) 14 of the Argentine capital, made up of judges Gabriel Vega, Gustavo Valle and Domingo Altieri, began to try the accused, between the ages of 20 and 24, all of whom were detained at the time of their arrest. perpetrated the act, in a car parked in the streets of the Palermo neighborhood of the capital.

The defendants are charged as alleged co-perpetrators of “sexual abuse with carnal access aggravated by the intervention of two or more people.”

Attorney General Fernando Klappenbach, in charge of the prosecution, He could ask for up to 20 years in prison. since the debate will focus on attributing to all the accused the same degree of responsibility, regardless of how they have participated in the event.

At the time the crime was reported, prosecutor Eduardo Rosende and judge Marcos Fernández attributed “functional co-authorship” to the six involved with defined roles during the investigation.

The defendants, Ángel Pascual Ramos (24 years old), Lautaro Dante Ciongo Pasotti (25), Thomas Fabián Domínguez (22), Franco Jesús Lykan (24), Alexis Steven Cuzzoni (21) and Ignacio Retondo (24), arrived at the court with pretrial detention andThey refused to testify at the beginning of the hearings on Monday.

The trial will consist of seven hearings until September 29 and they are expected to participate more than 30 witnesses, among them, merchants and neighbors, who were able to rescue the victim from the car where she was allegedly being abused and alerted the Police.

Upon arrival, the security agents found two men trying to create a distraction and four more inside the car, along with the girl who, according to the Police, was “faint, but with flashes of lucidity” that allowed her to report the situation. .

Inside the car they found 11.8 grams of marijuana spread over four packages, as well as an ecstasy pill and seven mobile phones.

The case shocked society in the capital and forced the government of Alberto Fernández to issue a statement, since one of the six detainees belonged to the political group Lealtad Vicente López, which was a member of the ruling Frente de Todos coalition.

“They are not monsters, they are socialized men in this society and this implies that we all have to commit ourselves and that we do not have to continue incorporating survival strategies, which is what we have done since we were very young,” the then Argentine Minister of

Women, Gender and Diversity, Elizabeth Gómez Alcorta.

