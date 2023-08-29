Alfredo Benavides and Fiorella Retiz were closer than ever, despite the fact that the recordings of ‘La casa de Magaly’ have already finished. Both show business characters enjoyed the last weekend in a salsoteca in Lima, as shown in some images of the Magaly Medina program. Even the comedian and the journalist had a moment of distraction during a circus show.

However, while they were in the nightlife venue, the member of ‘JB en ATV’ made a curious proposal to his companion: “Marry me, Fiorella Retiz. I, Alfredo Benavides,” said one of the screens in the venue. This would demonstrate the level of trust that would exist between the two, since they took it with humor.