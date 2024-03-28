Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/28/2024 – 11:35

The Second Panel of the Federal Regional Court of the 6th Region (TRF-6), in Minas, closed two criminal actions against the former president of Vale Fábio Schvartsman for the collapse of the Brumadinho dam, in 2019. He was responsible for qualified homicide and environmental crimes. The decision was unanimous, by 3 votes to 0.

The judges concluded that there is no evidence that the former president of Vale knew about the risks of failure or was negligent with security measures.

“The absence of demonstration of Fábio Schvartsman’s effective participation in the criminal conduct and, therefore, of evidence of authorship constitutes the absence of just cause, an exceptionality that justifies the suspension of the criminal action”, argued judge Flávio Boson Gambogi, habeas corpus rapporteur.

The trial was concluded two weeks ago and the ruling was published this Wednesday, 27th, in Justice Diary.

The Federal Public Ministry (MPF) can file a new complaint against the former president of Vale, as long as the accusations are based on new evidence. The body can also appeal against the blocking of shares.

The B1 dam broke in January 2019, in Brumadinho, in the metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte, leaving 259 dead and eleven missing. The complaint for double-qualified intentional homicide and environmental crimes was filed a year later against 11 executives and employees from Vale and another five from the consultancy Tüv Süd.