Benetton Rugby returned to victory by defeating Perpignan in Monigo for 17-7, qualifying by right for the Round of 16 of the Challenge Cup. After a complicated first half, the lions changed gears in the second half, also thanks to the changes made by Marco Bortolami. For the second consecutive season, Treviso therefore enters the knockout phase of the Challenge Cup, from which last year it was eliminated by Montpellier in the quarter-finals.

First half – Thanks to the storm that hit Treviso, the match is postponed by fifteen minutes compared to the starting time of 4.15pm. The show was affected by the weather conditions, with both teams preferring foot play due to the slippery ground and the wind that blew over the Treviso Comunale all afternoon. After 6 ‘of study, it is Da Re who transmits a foul by Perpignan in the first three points of the match, thus bringing Treviso in the lead. However, two consecutive wrong touches within the 22 of the USAP did not allow the green-and-whites to widen the advantage, with the guests taking courage as the minutes went by, even without creating great opportunities. So Benetton thinks to bring Perpignan to their 22 with four fouls within three minutes: the guests let themselves be enticed by the big target, coming out of four minutes of pressure in the Treviso redzone without points. At 34 ‘, the first twist, with a rebound in the half of the Benetton that rewards Dubois free to crush in the goal: the TMO cancels for a forward by Tilsley. It is therefore Duvenage and Tavuyara in the 38th minute who pack the gift that allows the USAP to close the first fraction in the lead with an aerial crash in an attempt to manage a Fernandez kick: Sawailau is the fastest to collect the oval, scoring the 3-5 then transformed by Rodor’s foot. With minimal effort, Perpignan thus closes the first half with the advantage. See also The scoreboard and the next dates of the round of 16. Fiorentina-Atalanta in the quarterfinals

Recovery – The second half opens with yet another wrong touch by Nicotera (conditioned by the weather), leaving no good foreshadowing at Benetton. The changes made by Marco Bortolami provide new life for Treviso, Albornoz and Nemer above all. It is the same Argentine opening that brings the lions back in the score in the 52nd minute, exploiting a hole in the French defensive line to crush the 10-7 in the goal. From the first goal, Treviso never looks back. A kick from Albornoz from his 50s out in the 22 opponents offers an excellent platform for Benetton, who conquer numerical superiority after three actions on the USAP goal line. On the fourth attempt to pick-and-go from the point, it is Els who breaks through the resistance of the guests and scores the second and final goal of the day in Treviso. The wind blows two simple placings from Albornoz out of the poles, but Perpignan has none, while Benetton’s thrust seems to increase in intensity by the minute. The last ring of the hosts arrives in the 75th minute, when Ivan Nemer comes out of a Perpignan maul with the oval in his hands, winning a throw-in in the 22 opponents: Ruzza collects, but Treviso fails to build a ‘ then noteworthy action. Benetton controls the last attempt at Perpignan, thus conquering victory and qualification. No rest for the lion therefore, who next week will be engaged in the eighth final of the Cup, with the aim of making as far as possible. See also Leinster walks against an emptied Benetton: 17-61

