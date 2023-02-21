The director: “They are the team to beat, the pressure is all theirs. With Giannelli we are a perfect match for the national team”

Let’s start from the end. The adrenaline of a match that lasted two and a half hours, with Sbertoli, Cavuto and Lavia leading Marco Mengoni, ruler of the Sanremo Festival, to triumph. “We got in touch with Marco via social media at the time of the World Cup. He had made posts in which he was rooting for us, we wrote to each other. Then, when we launched the charity project to record a song (before Christmas, ed) , he had given us a big hand. So we thought about inviting him to the match when we came to play in Milan. He accepted. And in the end he told us that we gave him some heart attacks, due to the constant reversals in the face… But he had a lot of fun – says Riccardo Sbertoli, 24, who grew up at school in Segrate and arrived in Trento, via Milano – also because the Allianz Cloud was really a show on Sunday evening. it was also a really good match”.

Replay — "It's also a good game to play – continues the director of Itas, who will turn 25 in May -: curiously, Trento-Milan will also be the semi-final of the Italian Cup, on Saturday in Rome. I can't tell you whether to play again with the same opponent, unless a week away, it will be an advantage or not. We expected a match like this on Sunday, we needed points to try and finish the regular season in second place. We knew that Milan are a very tough team and made all the clubs suffer stronger, see Civitanova in the Italian Cup. I believe that Allianz played at the top of its potential in the first two sets, putting us in difficulty. We were good at staying there compact, tough, knowing that if a space was created we would have slipped in. Which then happened. But Saturday will be another match. Very different, not only because it's a one-off match".

Wait — "We've been waiting for these finals for a while – continues Sbertoli -. Ever since we beat Modena in the quarterfinals. The Final Four are exciting to play. Let them tell others that we are Perugia's main antagonists. We know that this year we have played 4 times and lost 4 times: two 3-2s and two 3-1s. So we hope to be the antagonists, but up to now Perugia has had no rivals. Then, watching the matches with them, I must say that we have filed something in Perugia, we managed to stay close to them for several stretches of the match. We will try again, but we also know that when in the end you come up against this Perugia you have to do your best and it may not be enough to win. We know this. but it doesn't stop us. Inevitably now the weight passes on their side, because it is clear that they will be the big favorites of the Cup. We will arrive as challengers".

Giannelli and Trent — Sbertoli is finding himself very well in Trento."It was like this right away. I found an environment in which I am serene, I like going to the gym every day. Even between us, on long trips, there is always a good atmosphere And with so many experiences and travels, this relationship is getting stronger and stronger. I'm very happy with this journey". The relationship with Giannelli, director of Perugia and the national team? "We talk very often, even yesterday. As club opponents during the season, but also as friends. And it's nice to be able to work together in the summer. We have very different personalities and I think this also helps the relationship a bit. I like it. a lot of preparing the matches with him and then discussing the opponents. He from the field and I from the bench and sharing feelings. We support each other well and we manage to give the team something more. I think we create a good asset for the national team. The competition? there's a lot of it in training, we even argued during the matches. But I certainly don't want to steal his place, he spent two summers at a very high level. And also thanks to him we have achieved these results in the last two years… Then obviously we take around the owners "It's normal that you win, we trained you", we told them after the World Cup. This too cements the relationship…".

