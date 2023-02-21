“I want to repeat, they started the war and we used force to stop it”. Vladimir Putin thus presents his narrative on the attack on Ukraine on February 24 in the speech on the state of the nation that he is delivering to the federal assembly. “We had no doubts,” he added, that in February last year “everything was ready for a punitive action by Kiev in Donbass.” “All of this was completely contrary to the documents accepted by the National Security Council”, said Putin who opened his speech by speaking of “a complicated period for our country at a time of drastic changes in our world”. “Historical events will determine the future of our country and each of us has a huge responsibility,” he said.

“We made this move a year ago to defend the people who have always inhabited our lands who were under threat from a neo-Nazi Ukrainian regime after the 2014 coup,” Putin stressed, adding that, in what he continues to call “the special operation” in Ukraine, “step by step we will try to solve the problems, achieve the goals”.

“Ukraine and Donbass have become symbols of total lies”, Putin said again, accusing the West of betraying “fundamental agreements” and of making “hypocritical statements”. “Since 2014 Donbass has been defending its right to live on its land, speak its own language, has not surrendered in the situation of siege of hatred by the Kiev regime: Donbass has been waiting for help from Russia”, underlined the Russian president arguing that Russia before the start of the war “tried to do everything possible to resolve the problem peacefully, by negotiating a peaceful way out of this conflict, but a very different scenario was being prepared behind our backs “.

“I would like to express special gratitude to the citizens of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions. You yourself determined your future. You made your choice despite the terrorist threats of the Nazis. the choice to be together with Russia. To be together with your homeland”, he declared again.

The last time Putin gave the presidential address on the state of the Federation was in April 2021, recalls Tass. The format of today’s event does not include the presence of foreign guests and is aimed at the national public. Among the thousand invited, lawmakers and senators, members of the government, senior officials of the presidential administration, heads of the attorney general’s office, members of constitutional and supreme courts, heads of regions, religious leaders. This year, also participants in the “special military operation”, we read. As for the media, the Kremlin has decided to invite “only Russian journalists and journalists from friendly countries”.