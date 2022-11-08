Wednesday, November 9, 2022
Tremendous goal from goal to goal that is a trend and aspires to Puskas: heart attack!

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 8, 2022
in Sports
The goalkeeper Samuel Soares is distinguished by the goal. However, there is a ‘stone in the shoe’.

A curious move occurred in Portuguese football, in the commitment between the subsidiary of Benfica, Sport Lisboa and Benfica B and the Desportivo Trofense, in which the goalkeeper, Samuel Soares He was the great protagonist and, at the same time, harmed.

Benfica B was losing 1-0 with a goal from Ange Mutsinzi, but Soares managed to equalize the actions, with a shot from his field that slipped past his colleague.
uncatchable shot

After the celebration, well, sadness came, because the goal was not validated for Soares, because the ball hit the horizontal, he returned to the field, but on the way he hit his colleague in the back Miguel Santosso the judge decreed an own goal.

Soares went for a run, hugged his companions, but once he realized what had happened, the celebration went into the background.

The joy returned later, when Louis Semedo scored the winning goal and Soares was able to celebrate, this time, something good for him and his team.

