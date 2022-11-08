See the unexpected reaction of the cyclist whose car was ‘thrown’ by a driver

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The man on board a truck cornered the rider until he could not, but he was surprised.
November 08, 2022, 06:08 PM
The recording of a clear sign of intolerance on the road It is becoming a trend in social networks due to several factors.
First of all, the way in which the man aboard a small truck argues with a cyclist on the road is striking.
Then, the subject who was driving the car cornered the cyclist, being very close to running him over.
Later, an unexpected outcome.
Unexpected end
As seen in the video, of which the location of the events is unknown, the driver of the motor vehicle gets out to attack the cyclist.
However, when he gets closer to the rider everything changes.
The cyclist releases his vehicle and then surprises him with a tremendous punch to his face.
“Whoever wanted to be an aggressor ended up attacked” and “He went for wool and came out shorn”, Internet users conclude.
“Very aggressive vehicle driver nearly hit bicyclist.” After the attempted hit, he got out of the vehicle to hit the cyclist, “but he got a big surprise and got what he deserved” .😱🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/gJcBuCfUWZ
– ⚡Maza⚡ (@MazaCiclismo) November 8, 2022
SPORTS
November 08, 2022, 06:08 PM
