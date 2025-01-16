They assure that with a fragmented Tax Agency, tax fraud will increase and less will be collected
Fedea denies that the region is underfinanced and warns that the pact with ERC hinders reform
The State Treasury inspectors and the Foundation for Applied Economics Studies (Fedea) have returned to the charge against the transfer of taxes to Catalonia that ERC and the PSC agreed upon in July of last year. It is the umpteenth time that the agents…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Treasury #inspectors #alert #Illa #disaster #quota
Leave a Reply