The country, governed by the democrat Bernardo Arévalo, has been characterized by receiving leaders and exiles from the continent’s dictatorships, both Nicaraguans and Venezuelans.





In one of the private rooms of Guatemala’s National Palace, two men who have more in common than the world realizes have met to talk about democracy. One of them is the president of Guatemala, Bernardo Arevalothat …









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only