THE gross public debt should close at 73.7% of GDP (Gross Domestic Product) in 2022, according to calculations released by the National treasure this Friday (16.Dec.2022)🇧🇷 It is the same percentage reached in 2017.

The result is lower than the percentages obtained in 2019 (74.4%), the last year before the pandemic, and 2021, which closed at 78.3%. Data is available on Fiscal Projection Report dO Treasure. Here’s the full (2 MB).

Net debt should reach 59% of GDP – last year, it was 60.2%. Read the chart below:

There was a decrease of 0.4 percentage points in relation to the previous estimate of GDP growth in 2023, from 2.5% to 2.1%. The Treasury, however, maintains the real growth projection of 2.5% for 2024 and 2025.

The scenario indicates a stable growth rate in 2026 of 2.2%. There was a revision regarding the IGP (General Price Index), which registers the evolution of prices as a summary measure of national inflation: signals 2.7% in 2023 – a drop of 3.3 percentage points in relation to the previous estimate (6.0%).

already the Selic rate should reach 12.8% in 2023, maintaining the monetary tightening cycle. Today, the basic interest rate is at 13.75%.

The high level should only reverse the upward trajectory from 2024, with a forecast of 9.1% in the accumulated. “The projections illustrate a challenging scenario for conducting fiscal policy in the coming years, pointing to the need for fiscal consolidation and the proposition of fiscal rules capable of promoting the sustainability of the public debt”says the Treasury in a note.