One of the challenges that the América board of directors and the coaching staff led by Fernando Ortiz is to “cut” the cream-blue squad. For him Closing 2023the clubs of the MX League They can only have 10 players not trained in Mexico registered, and only 8 of them can be on the court at the same time.

In the case of Americawith the return of players like leo suarez Y Jorge Mere, who were on loan last tournament, the club reached 12 foreigners. So Fernando Ortiz will have to make the decision of who will leave, something that for the moment he has not asked the strategist yet.

“I have time, the expiration date is far away. The boys who are on the squad belong to the institution and it is up to me to analyze if they stay the following season,” he declared after the game against Necaxa this Thursday, which ended with a tie at three goals in the presentation of the Eagles in the Sky Cup.

After the meeting, the ‘Tano’ stated that he is in no hurry to choose the 10 foreigners They will stay on the team. “There is time to analyze who stays and who leaves, it is too soon to decide, there is a long way to go before the date to be able to register,” added the crema blue strategist, who shared that they are also looking for reinforcements.

“I asked for a right-back in the previous conference, we are searching, it is the position that worries me today. They work to please me and hopefully I can have it quickly”, concluded the technical director of the Americawho arrived at the club on an interim basis in the Closing 2022 but after the results he was ratified in the position.

Sebastian Caceres, Bruno ValdezPedro Aquino, Brian Rodriguez, Alvaro FidalgoDiego Valdes, Richard Sanchez, Roger MartinezJonathan Rodríguez, Leo Suarez, Jorge Meré and Federico Vinas They are the foreigners that America currently has and of which at least two will leave. But if the club wants to sign a player from outside, then they will have to free up more spaces.