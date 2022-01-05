Through his official Instagram account, Travis barker has shared a video of him creating a drum version of “Easy on me”, the latest success of Adele. The Blink-182 drummer has caused excitement in his followers by giving a more rock sound to the ballad.

The recording shows that the musician is a follower and enjoys the work of the English singer. In addition, this is not the first cover that he does with respect to other songs of his colleagues, such as Lil Nas X and Young Thug.

Kourtney Kardashian shares cute photos with Travis Barker and his family

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker excite their fans with new photos, in which they can be seen having a family moment together with the little ones of the model. Netizens were excited to see that the couple is more in love than ever.

In photos uploaded on January 2, the artist is seen hugging the celebrity as they stroll along the beach before sunset. They both opted to wear ski masks that only exposed their eyes.

The second image shows Travis, Kourtney, Penelope (9 years old) and Reign (7 years old), children that the businesswoman had with her ex-partner, Scott Disick.

Kourtney Kardashian surprises with her body full of tattoos with Travis Barker

The businesswoman has renewed her wardrobe with rocker-style clothes, which surprises her followers. Suddenly, he turned to ripped pants, black tank tops, rock’n’roll motifs, studded accessories and, as a characteristic, lots of tattoos.

Since they began their relationship, Kim Kardashian’s sister and the musician have been seen on several occasions wearing outfits with leather biker jackets. In a photograph published by Baker, the oldest of the Kardashian clan can be seen with tattoos of snakes on her forearms, swallows and other portraits captured on her skin.