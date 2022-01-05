Reptile team has released a new trailer for BOMB RUSH CYBERFUNK revealing that within the game we will also be able to use BMX And skateboard.

Thanks to the video, which you will find at the end of the article, we will be able to see how the way we move in the game world will be fundamental for discover new secrets and reach places otherwise inaccessible. We can also disembark from our means of transport at any time, and experience acrobatics even on foot.

Before leaving you to the trailer I remind you that BOMB RUSH CYBERFUNK will be available in the course of 2022 on Nintendo Switch and PC. The title will also be released on platforms not yet announced, you can find more details in our previous article. Good vision.

BOMB RUSH CYBERFUNK – Movestyle Teaser

In a world born from the mind of Dion Koster, where very special crews are equipped with personal boostpacks, new heights for graffiti have been reached. Get ready to dance, use the spray can, perform tricks, clash with cops, and explore all the twists and turns of a metropolis set in an alternate future featuring the soundtrack of Hideki Naganuma. Details Within the game you can choose one of the characters from your crew and explore the three-dimensional streets of the city;

Each stage is a neighborhood that will represent a different moment of the day;

We will be able to grind, slide, jump and perform tricks while we explore the city;

The aim of the game is to make yourself known by writing your name on each wall. Each stage will have many points where we can write new graffiti;

We will meet lots of strange characters. FAQ Will the game have a multiplayer component? – “The game experience is focused on the single player, we have no comments at the moment”

“The game experience is focused on the single player, we have no comments at the moment” When will it be released? – “Unfortunately not this year”

“Unfortunately not this year” Do you remember the future? – “Nothing for nothing”

Source: Reptile team Street Gematsu