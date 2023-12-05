The farewell to a 2023 marked by international instability, political tensions and the most suffocating economy in recent years is approaching. Leave it all behind and escapeAs soon as we have the opportunity, it has become a necessity. Even more so in a time marked by family festivities, company dinners and new resolutions. If you need to gain strength to face the end of the year, roadsurfer has the solution. This platform, world leader in motorhome trips with its colorful rental campers, offers camper routes to the mountains or the best Christmas markets in Spain.

And although many rule out traveling with the house on their backs in winter, fearful of the impact of the cold and bad weather; Nothing is further from reality. The current camper, large volume camper and motorhomes are prepared to face any challenge below zerowith stationary heating and water heater for the most relaxing showers.

For example, in Madrid there are many options, but the Plaza Mayor takes the cake in terms of tradition. This market, which has more than 100 years of history, is located in the heart of the capital and will remain open from November 24 to December 31. Their hours are from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. from Sunday to Thursday and from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Fridays.

In Barcelona the love for Christmas is no less, with markets in the main tourist spots of the city. The “Fira de Santa Llúcia” is the best known and has been celebrated since 1786 next to the Barcelona Cathedral, but the one located in the Sagrada Familia is ideal and is surrounded by vegetation.

The Bilbao market will be located on the Ripa dock, another of the ideal locations to rent your camper in winter and go to the mountains. Luckily, Roadsurfer also has offices in cities with pleasant climates like Malaga, so don’t hesitate to visit the Christmas market in Benalmádena or Ronda. Its central market is located in Valencia, but it does not open until later. You can take advantage and walk through the Plaza de la Reina, full of artisan proposals from November 24.

If, on the other hand, you prefer a getaway focused on this season’s favorite sport, you can always visit the main ski resorts in the country. Little by little, these facilities have adapted their parking lots to provide space for motorhomes and campers to spend the night, thus making it easier to start the day as soon as possible and comfortably. In Catalonia, the Masella and Molina stations are the most suitable if you are traveling with your house in tow. Both have huge esplanades to arrive and sleep inside the Roadsurfer model that best suits you. If your idea is to make the most of the independence of the model, this rental company recommends options with a kitchen and full bathroom; a warm shower at the end will be the greatest pleasure.

Aramón is a key complex in Aragón. If you live in the Basque Country, or want to rent your camper in Bilbao, you will have to drive to Formigal on the A-21. In less than 4 hours you will be in one of the most complete and snowiest resorts of last year (2022), an important detail when choosing your ski destination. If you prefer a unique spot for your camping, you can opt for EcoCamping Valle de La Fueva and take advantage of the discounts in the Roadsurfer Spots application.

And Sierra Nevada is your best choice if you leave from Andalusia, whether you rent at the Malaga station or in Seville. Skiing while your eyes are directed to a sea horizon is an incredible experience and highly recommended. This Andalusian resort offers the best of white sport, but also endless possibilities after finishing the day thanks to its proximity to Granada. In addition, there is a charming campsite at the foot of the mountain called Las Lomas.