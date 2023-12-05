Ibovespa rises little despite NY reducing losses after Jolts report

Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 05/12/2023 – 12:37

The Ibovespa operates at a slight increase in the early afternoon of this Tuesday, 5th, even after the main United States stock indexes reduced the pace of decline in the face of data that showed lower-than-expected job creation in October – which reinforces the thesis of cutting US interest rates. Dollar and long interest rates also fluctuate around stability amid the decline in Treasury returns. Short and medium prices rise, echoing the better result of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the third quarter, contradicting expectations of economic contraction.

The opening of jobs in the United States increased from 9.553 million in September to 8.7 million in October, according to the Jolts report, published this Tuesday by the country’s Department of Labor. The reading represents a decline of 0.3% in the monthly comparison and 1.1% in the annual comparison, according to the ministry.

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, commented, in Berlin, Germany, that despite the “positive GDP”, the result was “weak”. “But with a cut in the Selic rate, we hope to close this year with GDP growth of more than 3% and an expansion in the range of 2.5% in 2024. But the BC needs to do its job”, warned Haddad.

The executive secretary of the Ministry of Finance, Dario Durigan, says that the GDP number eliminates any concerns regarding a technical recession. “Although the third quarter was more timid, which was expected, we have good signs that the last quarter will be better, driven by the good pace of household consumption, as a result of the improvement in real disposable income with the good dynamics of the consumer market. work, income transfer policies and Desenrola, in an environment of low inflation”, wrote the secretary in an exchange of messages with the BroadcastGrupo Estado’s real-time news system.

Although the number was positive, economist Claudia Moreno, from C6 Bank, assesses that the third quarter’s GDP reinforced the trend of slowing activity. “Without the positive influence of agriculture, which boosted GDP in the first half of the year, the economy ended up feeling more strongly the effects of high interest rates on activity in the third quarter,” she writes in a report.

At 12:06 pm, the Ibovespa was up 0.28%, at 127,147 points. The future S&P500 gave up 0.05%.

The spot dollar fell 0.14%, to R$4.9417. The DI for January 2025, the most traded, rose to 10.375%, from 10.328% in the previous adjustment. The interest rate on the 10-year T-note fell to 4.187% (from 4.262%).

Braskem’s ON shares fell 0.22%, but accumulated a drop of 6.53% in the first sessions of December. News recently came out that an agreement reached by the petrochemical company Braskem with the city of Maceió in July this year gave the company “full, shallow, general, unrestricted, irrevocable and irreversible settlement” of any extra obligations related to the extraction of rock salt. or what the company calls a “geological event”.

According to the document to which the report had access, Braskem is paying R$1.7 billion until the end of 2024 to the city hall, is free from any new compensation and becomes the owner of all the land left by the residents of these areas.