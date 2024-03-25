How many towns or cities are known that get their name in honor of a famous person? There is a dream municipality in the Pocono Mountains, in Pennsylvania (United States), which in 1953 changed its name (previously it was called Mauch Chunk) in honor of the baseball star of indigenous origin, Jim Thorpe (1887-1953), considered by the Associated Press as the best athlete of the first half of the 20th century. The Olympic medalist is buried there, but paradoxically he never visited the area when he was alive, nor is there anything that links him to it. The most logical explanation is that he claimed his body to use as a tourist attraction.

Curiosities aside, Jim Thorpe It has been voted on several occasions as one of the most beautiful towns in the United States and the city center is registered as a historic site. It is known as “the Switzerland of America” both for the snow it accumulates in winter and for the overwhelming greenery that characterizes its spring. And yet, it is in autumn when it receives the most visitors because that is when the foliage in shades of orange, red and yellow is in all its splendor. It is a peaceful place, with storybook charm, and is a favorite getaway for New Yorkers, as it is only about a two-hour drive west from the Big Apple.

According to the 2021 census, its population does not exceed 4,500 inhabitants, 93% of them are white with an average age of 49 years. In addition to its renowned charm, it is also a paradise for lovers of sports and outdoor activities. In fact, the Anthracite triathlon is organized there because it is an enclave that offers the possibility of swimming in Mauch Chunk Lake, as well as cycling and running. It also attracts many rafting and hiking fans. and the ski resort Blue Mountain Resort It's only half an hour's drive away.

Aerial view of the town Jim Thorpe (USA). Walter Bibikow (GETTY IMAGES)

What to see and do

The town itself will delight photographers and those nostalgic for what vintage, who in addition to delighting in the architecture of past centuries can rent a sidecar to tour it. You can coincide the trip with interesting events. For example, every year during the month of May the traditional Victorian ball is held in the ballroom of the town's cultural center. It consists of a dinner followed by a dance where the guests are dressed in period costumes to evoke the golden times of the town.

Historically, there was a railway known as the Switchback Railroad, which traveled through the area transporting coal from the mountains. It became famous because by going downhill for almost 15 kilometers they say it served as inspiration for the construction of the first roller coaster. Currently, you can take a tour in Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railroad, which is another of the most rewarding activities to do in the area. That would be the first recommended tourist attraction. A trip in which, for 70 minutes, one can become absorbed in the contemplation of the valley and the mountains while listening to historical narrations.

The Railroad Station of Yesteryear, in the American town of Jim Thorpe. Education Images/Universal Images Group/Getty Images

On weekends you can visit the Asa Parker Mansion Museum, the pioneer of the construction of the Lehigh Valley Railroad and also of the university. Parker was a businessman and philanthropist, considered one of the richest men in the country at the time, who lived in the town for almost 50 years. His residential mansion, built in 1861 and in Italian style, was declared a historic building in 1986 and receives an average of 18,000 tourists a year.

It also can enter the old jail, which was inaugurated in 1871 and remained open until 1995. It is a two-story building, made up of 72 rooms, 27 cells and a dungeon. It is now a museum that is rumored to be haunted. However, it can only be visited from May to October, since it is very expensive to acclimatize the building and here in winter the temperature can drop to eight degrees below zero.

The old Jim Thorpe jail building, now converted into a museum. George Sheldon (Alamy / CORDON PRESS)

But walking through the picturesque streets and admiring the architecture of the Victorian houses will be one of the activities that will provide the greatest enjoyment. The streets, flanked by historic buildings, create the feeling of being immersed in a movie. Browse the numerous antique shops, objects vintage and bookstores add interest to the experience. Among the businesses, it stands out Somersault Letterpressa printing company that uses printers from the 1930s.

Here, yes, there are not many accommodations, but what there is is authentic, especially houses of Bed and Breakfast Victorian. However, the most interesting thing is to stay in the mansion Harry Packer, which was the inspiration model for the haunted house at the Disney parks. If it is not possible to stay there (the room costs between $275 and $345 per night), one can always visit the mansion from one to four in the afternoon, although there is nothing spooky about it.

The Harry Packer mansion, which was the inspiration model for the haunted house at the Disney parks. Naum Chayer (Alamy / CORDON PRESS)

In the gastronomic field, it stands out Moya restaurant due to its uniqueness in the area, although it is also the most expensive, despite the fact that its decoration is not in line. The menu, prepared by Ecuadorian-born chef Heriberto Yunda, changes daily and they are in charge of making and growing everything themselves, from the bread to the vegetables. For a more informal meal it is recommended the Marion Hose Barwhere locals go and where you always enjoy a happy and relaxed atmosphere.

Visit the surroundings

For a road trip complete, one cannot stop visiting Hickory Run State Park. It is a state park that can be reached in just half an hour by car and houses the Boulder Field, an impressive field of giant rocks that covers an area of ​​almost 6,500 hectares. It was the product of a geological accident 20,000 years ago and has remained intact since then. Rock fields of this magnitude are generated from rock formations that have been fractured due to multiple periods of periglacial activity and that test the resistance of the blocks to weathering and erosion. In the world, there are documented rock fields of this type in Australia, Norway, South Africa, the Falklands, Italy, Sweden and South Korea, but it is not a common landscape and they do not usually have easy access. Walking in a rock field (it is imperative to use good footwear to support the ankle) is an experience unlike anything else. A rarity of unprecedented beauty that I doubt can be forgotten.

Visitors at Boulder Field at Hickory Run State Park. Cory Clark (NurPhoto/Getty Images)

To end the day, you can visit Lake Harmony, a natural area ideal for skiing and fishing. Surrounded by mountains and waterfalls, it is a place frequented by black bears. It is convenient to stay in the area, as it is a private lake that only residents and guests of nearby hotels have access to. For a unique experience it is advisable to queue to enter the Terra Cottage Cafea dollhouse-restaurant where you can taste a brunch surrounded by toys. A dinner watching the sunset in the Nick's Lake House, with views of the lake, it will be the final touch to this trip to nature and the past.

