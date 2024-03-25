The holidays are the perfect time to create unforgettable memories with your loved ones. And what better way to treasure those moments than with a high-quality camera that can capture every detail of your trip with the framing you want?

A camera is useful for immortalizing your adventures and experiences, allowing you to relive those special moments over and over again. Whether you are exploring new destinations, enjoying nature or simply spending time with your loved ones, therefore, Sanborns has an unmissable offer, place a 59% discount so you can capture the essence of every momentfreezing unique moments in time.

This Easter, don't miss the opportunity to document every second of your travel destination. With a camera like the Sony ZV-1F, you'll be able to record videos and take high-quality photos with ease and comfort. Designed specifically for vlogging, This compact camera features a 20mm ultra-wide-angle lens, perfect for capturing selfies and stunning landscapes.

Make your memories even more special with the Sony ZV-1F, which from an initial price of $20,999 you can find it at $8,539. In addition to that, if you order it online, you can take advantage of its free shipping, and not only that, if you decide Pay with bank cards, you get fixed monthly payments.

Characteristics:

⦿ The Sony ZV-1F comes equipped with a 3-capsule directional microphone that captures your voice clearly, even in noisy environments.

⦿ With its 20.1 million-pixel Exmor RS CMOS image sensor, this camera can capture sharp videos with low noise, even in low-light conditions.

Sony ZV-1F Camera Specifications:

⦿ Model: ZV-1F/BC UC2

⦿ Contents: Rechargeable battery (NP-BX1), USB Type-C cable (USB 2.0), windshield, windshield adapter, instruction manual.

⦿ Screen size: 7.5cm

⦿ Optical zoom: 1

⦿ Color: Black

⦿ Category: Camera

⦿ Resolution: 4K