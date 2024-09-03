Travel tickets | The reporter got on the bus by showing Hesar’s homepage – HSL: “Pretty bad test result”

It’s easy to get on the bus without a ticket, according to Helsingin Sanomat’s test.

Reporter Sami Takala tested in bus traffic whether you can board by showing Hesar’s homepage on a mobile phone. The test result surprised HSL. HSL is now curbing the use of fake tickets with the “Ihan lipun laitonta” campaign.

Front door opens, and the passengers one by one enter the blue bus of the Helsinki Region Transport (HSL).

Some flash the travel card to the reader, some present the mobile ticket from the smartphone to the driver.

Then there’s me. I try to board the bus by showing Helsingin Sanomat’s home page.