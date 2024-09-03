Nicht weniger als acht Gäste waren in Klamroths Sendung gekommen – fast mochte man sich fragen, ob er vielleicht von der Zahl an Zusagen überrascht worden war. Die ersten fünfzehn Minuten konfrontierte er Beatrix von Storch (AfD) mit der Wirtschaftsweisen Veronika Grimm. Der Bezug zu den Wahlen war hier marginal, vor allem wollte Klamroth wohl die Wirtschaftspolitik der AfD entlarven.

Inszenierung „Alle gegen die AfD“ scheitert

Dazu hätte er jedoch besser einfach seine beiden Gäste miteinander diskutieren lassen – anstatt von Storch gleich beim ersten Satz zu unterbrechen, sich Scharmützel mit ihr über die Parteizugehörigkeit des Edeka-Vorsitzenden zu liefern, alle ihre Aussagen dreimal zu hinterfragen, die Argumente Grimms aber gleichsam als objektive Wahrheiten dastehen zu lassen.

Difficult communication: Beatrix von Storch and Louis Klamroth. WDR/Oliver Ziebe

Once again, viewers are left wondering how talk shows should best deal with the radicals in German politics. The staging of “Everyone against the AfD”, underlined by the audience’s applause at the politically correct point, certainly does not seem to be the right approach for such formats.

Familiar analyses, lack of structure

After this introduction, three politicians and journalists were each allowed to share their views on the election results. Here, too, for a long time, you hardly heard anything that you hadn’t heard dozens of times before: some find the results shocking, others expected them and are more shocked at how shocked the others are. The influence of federal politics on the state elections is disputed in some quarters and regretted in others. The AfD is successful because the other parties fail to recognize the real concerns of the people.

An empirical election analysis would have been much more informative. At least Karl Lauterbach was able to gain a few sympathy points with his characteristic verve, so that one could even believe that he actually considers Olaf Scholz to be the best chancellor of all time.

Things only became more concrete and therefore more interesting when the last part of the program turned to the formation of a coalition in Thuringia. Thorsten Frei tried hard to justify the incompatibility decision of the CDU and the Left Party, but was hardly able to convince anyone in the group that Bodo Ramelow was more dangerous than Sarah Wagenknecht. Christian Leye from the BSW, on the other hand, had to explain how he wanted to make foreign policy a condition of a state coalition. According to the journalistic assessment, it would probably amount to a declaration of intent in the preamble with no consequences.

Talk shows do not fulfil democratic potential

Here, as so often, it became clear that a stronger focus would have done the talk show good. The idea of ​​creating a forum for political discourse on television is undoubtedly a good one. But in order for the “informal compulsion of the better argument” to take effect there, or at least in the minds of the viewers, such arguments would first have to be systematically presented and exchanged.