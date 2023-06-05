The Hot Sale 2023 it’s here and it’s the perfect time to start planning that trip that you wanted so much So much Volaris as Aeroméxico offer a wide choice of travel packages that you cannot miss.

you will flyone of the most popular low-cost airlines in Mexico, gives you the opportunity to explore incredible destinations at affordable prices.

From the paradisiacal beaches of Cancun to the historic beauty of Guanajuato, Volaris has options for all tastes. Don’t miss the opportunity to take advantage of their attractive packages that include flight and lodging!

On the other hand, Aeroméxico, one of the main airlines in the country, also Add to Hot Sale 2023 with irresistible travel offers. With its extensive network of national and international destinations, you can live unforgettable experiences in places like New York, Paris, Los Angeles and many other fascinating cities.

Travel packages with Aeroméxico

Aeroméxico offers a wide variety of travel packages, from national to international destinations, but here we present the two cheapest.

If you travel to Playa del Carmen in the Riviera Maya You will find packages with a 41% discount and from $6,237 pesos per person, at the Grand Sunset Princess hotel, for a total of $12,475 with taxes included.

In this package, the outbound flight is with Aeroméxico, departing from Cancun on Monday, June 19, leaving at 3:05 p.m. to arrive at 6:35 p.m., returning on June 21 at 10:18 a.m. and arrives at 11:45 a.m.

The other cheap package to travel with Aeroméxico is to Puerto Escondido in Oaxaca, staying at the OYO Hotel Arena Surf, with a price of $2,509 pesos per person and a total of $5,017 with taxes included.

This trip, which has a 14% discount, offers to travel on June 26 from Mexico City at 3:28 p.m. to arrive at 4:53 p.m.; back on June 28 at 2:38 p.m. – 4:06 p.m.

Travel packages with Volaris

Volaris also offers travel packages with its page of You are going, with which you will find great discounts in this Hot Sale 2023.

One of them is Cancun, enjoy 4 days and 3 nights on this beautiful beach, departing from Mexico City. For only 2,173 MXN*, you can live the experience of your dreams, with taxes and charges included, as well as a 10 kg baggage allowance.

It also offers packages to Las Vegas, for only $5,428, where you can enjoy 4 days and 3 nights departing from Mexico City.

If you are looking to discover the charms of Mexico City, do not miss the available packages with up to 40% discount, also with 4 days and 3 nights accommodation.

For lovers of Mexican beaches, packages to Puerto Vallarta are an excellent option. For only 4,063 MXN, you can enjoy 4 days and 3 nights in this paradise, departing from Mexico City.