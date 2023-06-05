Since the release of Final Fantasy 7 Remake we all knew very well that we would have to wait to have the complete story of Square’s masterpiece available given the choice of the developers of split the lengthy storyline into two distinct games.

The long silence around the sequel to this first part, i.e. Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, has made users think the worst, at least until a few days ago.

The developers employed in the realization of the awaited title have created a series of tweets with the aim of reassure the players about the progress of the jobsby answering some frequently asked questions.

Answering the question “how is the work for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth progressing?” The developers claimed to be working to decree an official release date.

Also including the fact that, soon, the awaited Final Fantasy 16 will be officially released (we also tried it and we’ll tell you about it here), it’s quite obvious why work towards Rebirth has slowed down.

The hope of all fans of the series is certainly that of receive new information soonperhaps during the period of the conferences, to prepare the public for one new release close to the release of Final Fantasy XVI.