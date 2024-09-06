A motorist stuck in a downpour, water rising rapidly up to the door and a last-minute rescue with a rope. Torrential rain that hit San Antonio, Texas, caused flooding and inundation. A motorist, on board his pick-up, was swept away by an impressive mass of water: the road quickly transformed into a raging river and the vehicle remained stuck with the water level constantly rising.

The man documented the dramatic moments by making a video that was shared on Instagram by the Accuweather profile. To save him, before the situation degenerated definitively, a firefighter who threw him a rope and pulled him to safety.